Guwahati: Hasina Begum Arrives At DGP Office, Seeks Security Detail

According to long standing public allegations about the role of police in the nexus of fake gold and counterfeit notes, the operations are going on within a small area of only a few square kilometers under which villages like Pandhowa, Borsola, Moghuli, Tinithegiya, Sonapur, Jubanagar, etc fall. These villages come under the jurisdiction of under Bangalmora, Nowboicha, Silanibari and Dolahat Police Outposts and Laluk and Bihpuria Police Stations.