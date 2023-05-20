Runa Neog's Viral Audio Clip To Be Probed By IGP Prasanta Bhuyan

The inspector general of police for law and order (IGP L&O), Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan has been entrusted with the investigation into the now viral leaked audio clip between additional superintendent of police (ASP) Lakhimpur, Runa Neog and Hasina Begum.
As per information received, IGP Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan has been directed to file a report regarding the investigation into the audio clip between Runa Neog and Hasina Begum within 10 days.
The official order signed by Harmeet Singh, special DGP (Headquarters), “Sri Prasanta Kumar, Bhuyan, IPS, IGP (L&0), Assam, Guwahati is hereby entrusted to enquire into the viral audio clip that is circulating in Social Media, allegedly between Smt. Runa Neog , APS, Addl. SP (HQ) Lakhimpur, and one Hasina Begum. He will also enquire about the content of the audio clip and submit his report within 10 days.”
It may be noted that a telephonic conversation between Hasina Begum, the local informant of now deceased Kaliabor sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha, who reportedly informed her about the rampant fake gold and fake currency operations in Lakhimpur’s Bangalmora, which she was investigating, and Runa Neog, the then ASP of Lakhimpur.
The now deceased SI, Junmoni Rabha had gone to Bangalmora on May 6 to catch a fake gold trader named Asgar Ali after receiving information from Hasina Begum.
Meanwhile, the viral audio clip of the telephonic conversation between ASP Runa Neog (who has since been transferred) and Hasina Begum pointed towards allegations from the public of a police-criminal nexus operating at large at Bangalmora from a long time.
Runa Neog was heard threatening Hasina Begum to put her behind bars for her role against the nexus. Since the accident that killed Junmoni Rabha, Hasina Begum has spoken to the media several times where she mentioned that she had been warned by Rabha that her life was in danger.
According to long standing public allegations about the role of police in the nexus of fake gold and counterfeit notes, the operations are going on within a small area of only a few square kilometers under which villages like Pandhowa, Borsola, Moghuli, Tinithegiya, Sonapur, Jubanagar, etc fall. These villages come under the jurisdiction of under Bangalmora, Nowboicha, Silanibari and Dolahat Police Outposts and Laluk and Bihpuria Police Stations.
Runa Neog, who has been posted in Lakhimpur since 2017, is allegedly involved in the fake gold and counterfeit note nexus in Bangalmora.
In an order dated May 9, she was transferred from Lakhimpur and was posted as senior staff officer to chief controller, village defence organization, Assam, Guwahati. The order read, “In the interest of public service, Smti. Runa Neog, APS (DR-2015), Additional Superintendent of Police (Head Quarter), Lakhimpur is transferred and posted as Sr. Staff Officer to Chief Controller, Village Defence Organisation, Assam, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Munindra Nath Deuri, APS transferred.”
Earlier today, Assam Police DGP GP Singh said that the headquarters will be ruthless towards police officials engaged in any type of activity of a criminal nature. The investigation into the death of Junmoni Rabha is likely to be transferred to the CBI pending approval from the state government.