Runa Neog's Viral Audio Clip To Be Probed By IGP Prasanta Bhuyan

As per information received, IGP Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan has been directed to file a report regarding the investigation into the audio clip between Runa Neog and Hasina Begum within 10 days.

The official order signed by Harmeet Singh, special DGP (Headquarters), “Sri Prasanta Kumar, Bhuyan, IPS, IGP (L&0), Assam, Guwahati is hereby entrusted to enquire into the viral audio clip that is circulating in Social Media, allegedly between Smt. Runa Neog , APS, Addl. SP (HQ) Lakhimpur, and one Hasina Begum. He will also enquire about the content of the audio clip and submit his report within 10 days.”