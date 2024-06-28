Guwahati: Hatigaon Locals Apprehend 2 For Alleged Eve-Teasing

The local residents of Guwahati's Hatigaon area apprehended two individuals for alleged eve-teasing on Friday and handed them over to the police.
This incident sparked after a schoolgirl complained against the two for allegedly teasing her with lewd remarks and gestures. Enraged by the incident, the crowd gathered and apprehended the accused.
They were tied up to a utility post by the residents who questioned them on the allegations leveled by the girl. The situation turned tense with some of the people hitting the two for their alleged act.
The incident occurred at Sewali Path in Hatigaon after which the police was called in. When the officials reached the scene, the locals handed over the two accused.
The police then took them in for questioning regarding the matter. Further details are awaited.