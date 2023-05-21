Youth Beaten Black and Blue For Eve-Teasing Girl in Assam’s Karimganj

A notorious youth was thrashed by the locals who was allegedly reported to be eve-teasing a girl at station road locality in Assam’s Karimganj district on Saturday night.
The youth identified as Raju Ahmed was apprehended by the locals and handed over the Karimganj police.
According to the incident, a man along with his sister was walking in front of the metro market on station road in Karimganj town, when Raju approached them with malicious intent and allegedly threatened to rape the girl in the same way that a 7th standard student at Bhanga Higher Secondary School in Karimganj district in Assam was raped by the principal, of late.
The siblings immediately protested his claim, leading to a large gathering on the station road.
The youth was beaten black and blue by the mob. Following this, some of the local people came to his rescue and took him inside a hotel for his safe custody.
Later, Karimganj police reached the spot and brought the youth to the police station.
As mentioned above, a principal had allegedly raped a 7th standard student in the Karimganj district of Assam. The incident was reported last Thursday.
The accused was identified as one Asar Uddin and the incident is said to have taken place at the Bhanga Higher Secondary School.
As per reports, Asar Uddin called the 12-year-old to his room during regular school hours and then forced himself on her. He then tried to intimidate the victim into silence by threatening to fail her in all subjects.
The victim narrated her ordeal to her parents, following which they filed a complaint with the Badarpur police. The cops registered a case under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO (Prevention of Child Sexual Offences) Act.