Guwahati: Hatigaon Police Arrests Man For Duping People on Pretext of Govt Jobs

The Hatigaon police in Guwahati arrested Banikanta Medhi on Monday following a complaint of fraud by a victim. Medhi has been accused of defrauding people on the pretext of fake government job offerings.

Advertisment

Medhi, 37, was detained on Sunday from his Satgaon residence and arrested today after the police gathered evidence against him. The matter came to light after one of his victims complained against him.

As per reports, Medhi lured victims by promising them government jobs and took money from them. He allegedly looted close to Rs 1.26 crore from his victims, as unearthed by the police.

Additionally, the accused also posted fake advertisements to lure in his victims. Meanwhile, Medhi is allegedly familiar with many prominent names in the music industry and has numerous songs on YouTube.

Also Read: PHE Dept Recovers JJM Funds, Imposes 3-Year Ban for Document Fraud