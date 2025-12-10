PHE Dept Recovers JJM Funds, Imposes 3-Year Ban for Document Fraud

The Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department has launched swift corrective action after the Accountant General (AG) flagged serious financial irregularities in several Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) projects across Assam. The discrepancies, primarily involving excess payments to contractors, have already triggered substantial recoveries and disciplinary measures.

According to officials, the largest recovery was made from the Retrofitting of Greater Goroimari PWSS under the Guwahati I PHE Division, where an excess payment of ₹93.42 lakh was detected. The amount has been recovered from the contractor, M/s Prince Agro Machinery, through a Demand Draft. However, due to a directive from the State Finance Department to close the Scheme’s Single Nodal Agency (SNA) account, the recovered funds could not be deposited. The issue has been referred to the Ministry of Jal Shakti for necessary instructions regarding the credit procedure.

In West Karbi Anglong, the PHE Department recovered ₹2.02 lakh in the Mubai PWSS under Ulukunchi Division and ₹3.05 lakh in the Retrofitting of Jonkha PWSS under the Hamren Division. Both amounts have already been credited to the department’s SNA account, officials confirmed.

In a parallel move aimed at strengthening transparency in public procurement, the Mission Directorate of Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam has blacklisted a contractor for three years for submitting forged documents in an electronic tendering process. The contractor, M/s Dal Thom's Scientific, attempted to secure a tender for supplying water testing laboratory items using fabricated documents. The department imposed punitive action under the Assam Public Procurement Act, 2017, and the Assam Public Procurement Rules, 2020, signalling a zero-tolerance stance against corruption.

Officials said the twin actions, financial recovery and contractor blacklisting, demonstrate JJM Assam’s commitment to protecting public funds and ensuring the integrity of the mission aimed at delivering tap water to every rural household.

“The department remains fully committed to transparency and accountability. Any attempt to misuse public money intended for rural water supply schemes will invite the strictest possible action,” a senior official said.

These measures, taken promptly after the AG’s audit findings, mark a strong push by the PHE Department to reinforce public trust and uphold financial discipline in one of the state’s most critical developmental programmes.

