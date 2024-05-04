Man Hit While Crossing Road In Guwahati's Jalukbari Dies On Spot

A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Guwahati on Saturday as he was about to cross the road.
The impact of the collision left the victim dead on the spot. Onlookers said that they could not identify the vehicle as it sped off having hit the man.
The man was about to cross the main road near Guwahati's Jalukbari when the speeding vehicle hit him.
While police officials arrived at the scene, they have not been able to establish the identity of the deceased yet. An investigation has been initiated and the police are looking for the vehicle that caused the accident.