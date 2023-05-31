Guwahati: ASTC Employees Protest Over Decision To Lay Off

“In respect of engagement of contractual staff, it has been alleged that the entire 2274 staff were recruited without following the due procedure or following the system of reservation nor any interviews were held. The same is to be enquired into and if found to be true, Show Cause notice to be issued to the then MD, ASTC for flouting the government norms and initiate Departmental Proceeding against such government,” a notice reads.

“Accordingly, after enquiry and on assessment Transport department will go through the present contractual staff of ASTC and appropriate direction will be issued to keep only essential and legally appointed contractual staff and other staffs to be released immediately thereafter. This exercise is to be completed within 60 days,” it added.