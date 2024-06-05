Guwahati: Heavy Downpour Leads To Artificial Flood in Jorabat

Following the heavy rainfall that lashed the city in Wednesday morning, artificial flood was reported along National Highway 37 in Jorabat, Guwahati.
The deluge trapped a white Swift car and damaged a bus, leading to hazardous conditions for commuters.
Notably, overflowing drains filled with hill slopes, red soil, and debris contributed to the flash flood, highlighting a long-standing issue in Jorabat.
Despite repeated incidents, there has been no action from the authorities to address the problem.