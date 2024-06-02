Assam: Two Drown in Flood Waters in Separate Incidents, One Missing

Two persons reportedly lost their lives and another has gone missing in the flood waters in two locations of Assam on Sunday.
In the first incident, a man drowned in the rising floodwaters in Nagaon district's Kampur. The deceased individual has been identified as Dilip Das, sources said. Dilip was swept away by the rising flood waters when he was collecting grass for cattle.
Following the incident, with the assistance of the SDRF team, residents managed to retrieve the body from the water.
Meanwhile, in another tragic incident, a youth reportedly drowned and another missing in the flood waters of Cachar district's Sonai locality, reports emerged.
The deceased youth has been identified as Suraj Rabidas, while the missing youth has been identified as Ripon Rabidas.
According to sources, the incident occured when Suraj and Ripon were swept away by the strong currents of the water while they were swimming.
After the incident came to light, locals thoroughly searched and recovered the body of Suraj from the water body, but there is still no trace of Ripon Rabidas.
Authorities including the local police and the NDRF team arrived at the scene after being informed. A search operation is underway to find missing Ripon Rabidas. This incident has created intense turmoil in the area.