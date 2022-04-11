Guwahati: Huge Loss to Property after Storm hits City

A heavy thunderstorm that hit Assam’s Guwahati on Sunday evening led to huge damage to property in Basistha area.

As a result of the storm, a huge Sal tree fell on a city bus which was parked at the side of the road near the Basistha temple. The city bus was completely destroyed.

The bus bearing registration number AS01 GC9144 was owned by Abhijit Kalita.

Meanwhile, a car bearing registration number AS01BV 2993 owned by Haren Sharma has also been damaged.

Apart from this, the front side of the house of a local resident Hemanta Kashyap has been damaged due to the storm.

Notably, the tree was on the premises of the forest department office in Basistha. The highway from Basistha Chariali to Basishta temple has been completely closed.

According to the local residents, these kinds of incidents have been caused due to the negligence in the part of forest department.

A local resident said, “There has been huge loss to property as a result of the storm. A city bus, a car and a house has been destroyed as a huge tree fell on them.”

“We blame the forest department for this. We had urged the forest department to take measures to cut down the old and huge trees along the Basistha road. They are a cause of fear when storms hit the city,” he added.

However, no injury or loss of life has been reported in the incident.

