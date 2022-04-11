PM Modi and Joe Biden to Hold Virtual Meet Today

Ahead of the 2+2 dialogue between India and the United States (US), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on Monday.

This comes as a move to further deepen ties between India and US. A range of issues including the Covid-19 pandemic, climate crisis, global economy and Indo-Pacific will be discussed in the meeting on Monday.

"President Biden and Prime Minister Modi will discuss cooperation on a range of issues including ending the Covid-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday (local time).

Both the leaders will also advance ongoing conversations about the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and delivering high-quality infrastructure.

President Biden will continue our close consultations on the consequences of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets, the White House Press Secretary said in a statement.

