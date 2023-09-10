Guwahati: Heroin Seized from 4 Smugglers, Rs 1.16 Lakh Cash Recovered

The Guwahati Police on Sunday arrested a total of four persons in Basistha area and seized a huge quantity of heroin from their possession.
Acting on specific inputs, a police team from the Jorabat Outpost conducted an operation and busted the gang of traffickers at the check-post on the eastern entry point to Guwahati city.
The arrested drug smugglers have been identified as Prem Gogoi, Bhaskarjyoti Bori, Majun Umbang and Jhon Patir, police said.
21 soap boxes filled with heroin weighing 251.2 grams was seized from a Baleno car bearing registration number AS01 FK 1067. Along with this, six mobile phones and cash amounting to Rs 1.16 lakh was recovered from the possession of the smugglers, sources said.
According to reports, the seized drugs have a market value of Rs 2 crores.
Further, an investigation is underway into the case.
Meanwhile the Guwahati Police took to X and informed about the massive seizure.
“An EGPD team from Jorabat OP of Basistha PS busted a gang of drug traffickers after it arrested 4 thugs - Prem Gogoi of 13 Mile, Bhaskarjyoti Bori of Silapathar, Majun Umbang of Kulajan & Jhon Patir of Silapathar along with 21 soap boxes containing suspected heroin weighing 251.2 gms. 1 Baleno car (AS01 FK 1067), 6 mobile phones, ₹1,16,030 in cash were recovered from their possession. Legal action initiated,” read the tweet.