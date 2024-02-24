Guwahati: High Court Stays Eviction Of 43 Sarabbhati Families

The Gauhati High Court on Saturday stayed the eviction of 43 families in Guwahati's Sarabbhati (Arya Nagar) area until further orders.
The 43 families have resided in the stretch of area from Sarabbhati to Chabipul for many years, reports stated. The high court directed authorities not to take any action until further orders.
According to the information received, the authorities had served an eviction notice to the families residing in that area on February 13 and asked them to vacate the premises within one week.
As per reports, the 43 families, originally from Bangladesh, who are occupying the area now, had arrived in 1951. In 1956, they gained permission from the then-district commissioner to build houses and reside in the region.
However, the authorities had on February 13 shocked them by serving eviction notices asking them to vacate within a week.