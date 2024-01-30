Guwahati: Illegal Encroachments On IOCL Land Evicted At Noonmati

Several illegally established businesses and other encroachments at Guwahati's Forest Gate area allegedly built upon land belonging to Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) were on Tuesday evicted in a drive carried out by the administration.
According to the information at hand, Guwahati Municipal Corporation carried out the eviction drive at Noonmati's Forest Gate in Guwahati during which the illegally established businesses were removed.
However, the people who were evicted during the drive said that they had not received any prior information and the sudden move has left them without any support.
The municipal corporation's move has drawn strong criticism from the locals and a tense atmosphere has gripped the locality.
Earlier this month in Assam's Goalpara, an elderly man allegedly lost his life as a result of the severe cold weather conditions after being evicted.
The deceased man was identified as Boyat Ali (55). He was a resident of the evicted Pancharatna NC village in Goalpara.
On January 10, as many as 50 families in the Pancharatna Reserve Forest area were left homeless after an eviction drive was launched in the area against illegal encroachers.
The evicted families had illegally encroached on the forest land and constructed houses and other illegal establishments, reports said.
Boyat Ali's family was one among other families evicted on the fateful day. Consequently, he along with his family was living without a roof atop his head. It has come to the fore that unable to bear the extreme cold, the man lost his life.