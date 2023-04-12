Guwahati: Himanta Biswa Sarma Attends Cooperative Mela 2023

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Cooperative Mela which is being organized at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Today is the last day of the three-day long event which was organized by the cooperation department of the Assam Government.

Himanta Biswa Sarma enquired about the various products on display by cooperative societies. He also appreciated the efforts of the Cooperation Department and extended his best wishes to all participants.

Notably, the Assam Government has provided financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to societies that are 100-years old.

On the other hand, Gaon Panchayat cooperative societies have been provided with Rs 5 lakhs each and Multi-purpose Female Cooperative Societies have been provided Rs 50,000 each. Dairy cooperative societies have also been provided with financial assistance.

The assistance was provided by Assam cabinet minister Nandita Garlosa at a ceremony in the Kalakshetra.