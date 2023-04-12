Govt to Take Initiatives to Celebrate Saat Bihu From Next Year: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the government will take initiatives to celebrate Saat Bihu from 2024 in the state.

CM Sarma distributed one-time-assistance to 10-year-old Rongali Bihu Celebration Committees of Assam at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

A total of Rs. 1.5 lakhs grant was distributed to 2114 Bihu committees out of which 120 committees from Kamrup (Metropolitan) received the grant.

While addressing the event, CM Sarma said that no one is allowed to celebrate Bihu from May 16.

He said, “From May 16, Bihu will not be celebrated in the state, however, other cultural programmes could be held. Bihu committees should take action in this regard.”

CM Sarma urged Bihu committees to not collect chanda (donations) but instead participate in traditional husori.

The chief minister further stressed on the drinking alcohol on stage issues asking the Bihu committees to pay special attention in this matter.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma urged the people of Assam to celebrate Saat Bihu in this Rongali Bihu.

He said the state government will take an initiative to celebrate Saat Bihu from next year.

It may be mentioned that Rongali Bihu is celebrated for seven days which is known as Saat Bihu.

The seven days are described as the following: