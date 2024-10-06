Guwahati Hit-and-Run Turns to Murder Case: One Arrested

The Bharalumukh police in Guwahati have arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run accident that claimed that life of a vegetable vendor in the city.
The arrestee has been identified as Lal Hussain. On Thursday night, he allegedly mowed down the victim with his Bolero vehicle in a deliberate attempt to take his life, according to police.
The mishap occurred at Shantipur Sluice gate area when the vegetable vendor, namely Saibuddin Ahmed, was leaving his shop to return home. Eyewitnesses had said that Saibuddin was deliberately struck by the vehicle, which then fled the scene. They believe it may be a case of pre-meditated murder.
City police later arrived at the accident spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.
Following a thorough investigation and the successful arrest of the suspect, the police have confirmed that the incident was indeed a murder. However, the motive behind the attack remains unclear.