Guwahati Hit-and-Run: Victim Dies, Actress Nandini May Face Police Interrogation

In the aftermath of the fatal hit-and-run incident in Guwahati, sources have indicated that Assamese actress Nandini Kashyap could be summoned to Dispur Police Station at any moment for questioning. However, as of Tuesday night, no formal arrest had been made — a delay that has sparked widespread outrage and allegations of preferential treatment.

The victim, 23-year-old Samiul Haque, succumbed to his injuries at Apollo Hospitals late Tuesday night. A final-year engineering student, Samiul had joined the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) as a temporary employee just hours before the accident on July 25. He was initially admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), but was later shifted to Apollo as his condition deteriorated. He had been on life support in the ICU before passing away.

Samiul’s mortal remains are being kept in the Apollo morgue and will be shifted to GMCH at 11 AM on Wednesday for a post-mortem examination.

Police have confirmed the seizure of the vehicle involved in the collision — a car bearing registration number AS 01FM 9199. Despite this, the lack of swift action and the delay in arresting the accused have drawn sharp criticism from the public and the victim's family.

Samiul’s family has alleged gross negligence in the investigation and questioned whether the probe is being compromised due to the accused's professional or social standing. “We want justice — not silence, not delay,” a family member said.

The case has ignited a firestorm of criticism online, with social media flooded with demands for accountability and transparency. Civil society organizations and student bodies have also begun mobilizing, calling for immediate legal action against those responsible.

With public trust in the investigation hanging in the balance, the pressure is now mounting on Assam Police to act decisively — and impartially — in the case that has shaken the city’s conscience.

