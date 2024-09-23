Guwahati Honey Trap: Woman Extorts Rs 12 Lakh from Businessman

A case of honey trapping has come to light in Guwahati, where a businessman identified as Harpal Singh has allegedly been blackmailed and defrauded of around Rs 12 lakh by a woman posing as a model.
According to the complaint, filed by the businessman's wife at Hatigaon police station, the woman allegedly extorted the money under the guise of friendship and later, a romantic relationship. She reportedly used private photos of him to blackmail him into paying the money.
The businessman’s wife alleges that the accused, who used multiple aliases like Tina, Pari, and Zina, tricked her husband into a trap, initially forming a friendship and then pretending to be romantically involved, only to extort large sums of money.
The bank account records reveal that the names used in the transactions were different with each payment. The payments, which ranged from a mere Rs 500 to as much as Rs 15,000, were mostly made through Google Pay.
The woman is also accused of purchasing luxury items, including expensive iPhones, using the extorted money.
Over the past year, the woman allegedly targeted several affluent businessmen in a similar manner. Moreover, it is also learned that she frequently changed her rented homes, potentially to evade police.
Further investigation is on.