Honey Trapping Racket Busted in Dispur: Six Arrested, Including Four Women

In a major breakthrough, Dispur police have busted a honey trapping racket involving blackmail and extortion of a government official. The operation, which has unveiled a sophisticated blackmailing cycle, led to the detention of four women and two men.
The racket came to light when a government official lodged a complaint, revealing that he was duped through a honey trapping plot. The modus operandi involved women befriending the target and luring him to a house party. During the party, a male accomplice posing as a policeman would demand money, threatening to release intimate and obscene photos taken during the gathering.
The blackmailers used alcohol parties and intimate photos to coerce the official into paying large sums of money, under the threat of making the photos viral. This method has reportedly been used to extort money from several individuals.
The police, acting on the complaint, detained six people: four women and two men. Operations are still ongoing as the police aim to apprehend more individuals involved in the racket. This bust has shed light on the intricate methods used by the group to exploit and blackmail their victims.
The city police have urged anyone who might have fallen victim to this scam to come forward and report their experiences to help dismantle the entire network.
Meanwhile, all six individuals arrested in connection with the case have been presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court.