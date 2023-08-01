Guwahati Hospital Conducts International Robotic Workshop

Swagat Super Speciality Surgical Institute in Guwahati recently organized a highly successful robotic surgical camp under the auspices of ARIS (Association of Robotic and Innovative Surgery), an esteemed international body of robotic surgeons.
The camp took place on the 28th and 29th of July and was attended by both national and international surgeons. Among the participants were several surgeons from various parts of India, along with one surgeon from Bangladesh.
The camp was an extensive hands-on training cum observership program and was mentored by Prof. Subhash Khanna, the founding president of ARIS, alongside Dr. Dibyajyoti Gharphalia (robotic gynecological surgeon), Dr. Supriya Choudhury, and Dr. Areendam Barua (robotic surgical oncologist).
The course was conducted as a part of FARIS (Fellowship in Robotic and Innovative Surgery), which is endorsed by the prestigious Royal College of Surgeons Edinburgh. It is worth mentioning that the fellowship has garnered international recognition, and surgeons from all over the world are expected to participate in this training course in the future.
The Fellowship witnessed an impressive turnout of 80 surgeons who are currently undergoing a one-year University training cum Robotic Fellowship under the society. Among them, six trainee surgeons had the opportunity to attend an observership program at the Swagat Super Speciality Surgical Institute, Guwahati.
The team led by Prof. Khanna performed a total of ten robotic surgeries during the two-day workshop. The surgeries included two robotic gall bladder surgeries, one groin hernia surgery, three advanced surgeries for Gastric Esophageal Reflex diseases, one Retroperitoneal mass surgery, one robotic uterus removal surgery, and one Robotic common bile duct stone removal surgery.
This achievement highlights the excellence and expertise of the team at Swagat Su en recognized as one of the Centres of Excellence in Robotic Surgery where trainees can attend surgeries as observer as a part of their Fellowship.