Swagat Hospital Organizes Free Ear Check and Hearing Screening Camp

Swagat Hospital has organised a free Ear Check up and hearing screening camp.

World hearing day is organized all over the globe on the 3rd of March every year with the purpose of bringing awareness about the importance of hearing.

The theme of this year is “Ear and Hearing care for all. Let’s make it a reality”. The team of ENT surgeons lead by Prof Swagata Khanna along with the audiologist of Swagat Super Speciality organized the day with a day long program of free check up of all needy patients and also conducted free hearing screening of many of these patients.

Around 70 patients were examined and screened for impaired hearing and hearing related illness and to promote awareness about hearing care among the people.

Speaking on the occasion Prof Swagata Khanna said that World Hearing Day is a campaign held each year by WHO for creating awareness and prevention of Deafness among the masses.

She also added that the important causes of hearing loss are chronic ear infection, noise induced hearing loss like prolonged use of ear phone or head phones mostly by the younger generation and also occupational noise exposure.

She said use of certain medicines for long duration or taken by the patient without consulting any doctor may lead to permanent deafness. Pregnant mother should take care to avoid any unnecessary medication and any exposure to radiation and so also proper vaccination of child is also of paramount important to avoid deafness in children.