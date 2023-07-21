Guwahati Hospital Successfully Treats 250 Children With Congenital Heart Disease

Paragjyoti Dutta, Facility Director, Health City Hospital said, “Recently Dr Saurabhi Das has done a very rare procedure which is done by only a few hospitals in India. The procedure saved a 9-month-old baby, who was becoming blue and unconscious due to inadequate blood flow to her lungs as a result of a defect in her heart. Dr Saurabhi opened up the blood flow by putting a stent in the path (RVOT STENTING) while the child was on ventilation. The child became pink and is with mother now.”