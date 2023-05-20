Newborn Found Abandoned in Dibrugarh, Dies on Way To Hospital

In a heart wrenching incident, an abandoned newborn baby was found alive after being dumped in a pile of rubbish near an embankment along the Brahmaputra river in Assam’s Dibrugarh town on Saturday morning.
The incident took place at Paltan Bazar locality in Dibrugarh town.
One of the residents who spotted the abandoned baby girl in a carton alleged that a person wearing a hospital uniform had dumped the newborn in a carton carrying hazardous medical waste.
The person then escaped from the spot, claimed the locals.
After rescuing the newborn from the carton, the residents immediately shifted the baby to Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, However, the doctors declared the newborn as brought dead.
Meanwhile, the incident has caused a stir amongst the local residents in the locality.
“Nursing homes in Dibrugarh town have been engaged in various unethical activities, there should be an investigation into this. Nursing homes or Hospitals should refrain from taking the risk of conducting any illegitimate child delivery,” said another resident before the media.