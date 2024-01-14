Guwahati Hosts 8th Armed Forces Veterans Day Celebration

The 8th Armed Forces Veterans Day was celebrated at Guwahati under the aegis of HQ Eastern Command. The Day is celebrated as a mark of respect to the selfless duty of the ex-servicemen and their sacrifice to the Nation and solidarity towards next of kin of brave hearts.
The veterans day celebration at Guwahati was attended by 1200 veterans from states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur.
The event was presided over by Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Minister for Panchayat Development, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.
Govt of Assam and senior serving and veterans Armed Forces officers attended the event. Hon’ble minister expressed gratitude to the soldiers who have protected the sovereignty, unity and the integrity of the country with unmatched courage and sacrifice and paid rich tributes to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty.
The event started with the solemn wreath laying at the Narangi War Memorial to honour the fallen heroes and soldiers by senior serving and veteran officers. Multiple stalls were placed at the venue during the rally to address the grievances of the veterans as well as give them information about various welfare schemes being run by Central and State Government.
The event was attended by many civil and Armed Forces dignitaries to include Lt Gen Sanjay Malik, GOC 101 Area, Maj Gen PS Joshi, GOC 51 Sub Area, Air Marshal Anjan Kumar Gogoi (Retd).