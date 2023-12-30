Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita: A Stalwart's Farewell as Indian Army's Eastern Commander Retires

Lt-Gen Kalita was also central in realizing the 35-feet statue of Lachit Borphukan at Narengi Military Station.

The Mega Defence event East Tech 2023 was another project helmed by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief. In this initiative, the Eastern Army Command joined hands with the Ministry of Commerce and Industries to foster awareness regarding the modern technologies and hardware solutions offered by Indian Defence Manufacturers under the 'Raksha Atmanirbharat' initiative. This endeavour aims to address the constantly changing operational dynamics within the Eastern Command by promoting the use of indigenous, innovative, and futuristic technologies.