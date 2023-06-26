Guwahati Hosts K-Pop Contest Marking 50 Years of India-Korea Diplomatic Ties

Each winner in the vocal and dance category selected from the regional preliminaries will participate in the semi-finals. The 10 winners (5 vocal, 5 dance) of the semi-finals will be able to receive singing and dance training from experts through “K-Pop Academy” program. The winners of the semi-finals will advance to the finals, and the final winner will be given a visit to Korea as prize. Delhi will host both semifinal and final round. The final round of the event will be held as a special cultural event to celebrate G 20 Summit with renowned K-Pop artist band from Korea.

All-India K-Pop Contest, one of the representative events by KCCI, has been held steadily every year from 2011 to its 13th edition this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was held online in 2021 and 2022, but this year's contest will be held as an offline large-scale festival event again.