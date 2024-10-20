Guwahati Hosts Launch of Child Rights Training for Assam Police Officers

The 3rd round of the Annual Range-Level Training Programme for Investigating Officers on Child Rights Laws and Procedures was inaugurated by Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Saturday.
The event, held under the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme, was attended by Dr. Kulashree Nath, Director, SC & BC.
The programme aims to equip Investigating Officers across the state with knowledge of critical child-related laws, including the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, POCSO Act, Child and Adolescent Labour Act, and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. It also addresses key issues such as child mental health and forensic evidence.
The inaugural session, organized for officers under the Guwahati Police Commissionerate, featured Surendra Kumar, ADGP, V&AC; Javed Ali Hassan, Special PP; and Dr. Mythili Hazarika and Dr. Raktim Tamuly from GMCH as resource persons. Diganta Barah, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, and Prateek Thube, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, were also present at the event.