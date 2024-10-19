APSC CCE Mains 2024 Results Out: Here's How To Check

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) officially announced the results for the APSC mains examination on Saturday, available for candidates in an online format. Those who participated in the APSC CCE (Combined Competitive Examination) main exam can now download their results in PDF format from the official website, apsc.nic.in.
This year's APSC CCE aims to fill a total of 235 vacancies across various positions, including Labor Inspector, District Transport Officer, Tax Inspector, and Block Development Officers. The APSC CCE mains exam took place from July 26 to July 28, 2024, and candidates have been eagerly awaiting their results.
Candidates can easily access their results by following these steps:
Visit the official website – apsc.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the tab for "written/screening test results or final results."
The APSC results will be displayed as a PDF, listing the names of qualified candidates.
Candidates can check their roll numbers and download the results for future reference.
The results for the APSC CCE mains exam are compiled based on a specific marking scheme, providing candidates with insights into how their performance was evaluated. This information can be valuable for those looking to understand their results better.
Candidates who successfully qualify in the APSC CCE mains exam will progress to the final interview round. Upon passing the interview, they will be offered recruitment for the vacancies available through the APSC CCE examination. Conversely, those who do not qualify for the interview stage will have the opportunity to reappear for the APSC CCE preliminary examination in the future.