Guwahati Hotel 'Babilon' Suspected of Hosting Flesh Trade, Police Investigate

Guwahati has come under fire for a suspected flesh trade at a hotel namely ‘Babilon’ in the Hatigaon Chariali locality.
As per initial inputs, the proprietor of the aforementioned hotel has rented out rooms for one to two hours to sex racket operators.
The incident came to the fore after an unidentified youth allegedly escaped by jumping out of the window of a room on the first floor of the said hotel on Thursday. The motive for the escape has not been determined.
The said youth reportedly came to the location in a four-wheeler vehicle bearing registration number AS 07 S 3065.
Later, a team of Hatigaon police station reached the spot and recovered liquor bottles as well as various items used in sexual activities from the hotel room.
Sources informed that the sex racket operators have been running the flesh trade since last couple of months.
It may be mentioned that adjacent to the hotel, there is a ladies beauty parlour. According to locals, a number of ladies from the parlour are engaging in the 'flesh trade' within the hotel rooms.
The case is being investigated, and no formal confirmation has been issued by the authorities.