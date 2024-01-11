24-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Trafficked to Bangladesh from Silchar with Help of PFI: Reports

A 24-year-old girl, who used to work at a swimming pool in Silchar's Nagatilla area, has been allegedly trapped by her colleague and trafficked to Bangladesh, according to the mother of the victim girl.
The mother said that the man named Mumin, is a resident of Bangladesh and he trapped the girl by making her objectionable videos.
The girl's mother also alleged that her daughter had previously told her that the man often blackmailed her and threatened to post objectionable videos on social media.
"The boy first said he is resident of Punjab and he is a Hindu. Later he said his house is in Tripura, lastly he revealed, he is a Muslim and a resident of Bangladesh. My daughter was forced to go with him and their last location was traced at Tripura's Sonamora near India-Bangladesh border," she said.
Speaking to the media, Mithun Nath from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) said that last year, more than 100 such attempts were reported and Islamic extremist group Popular Front of India (PFI) is funding this. Nath said that in this month only, at least 10 such cases have been reported in Silchar.
Meanwhile, Social worker Sujit Das Choudhary said that local businessmen like Rabi Master and Dr Samsur Haque Lakar, a Congress party member (owner of a swimming pool) are involved in this alleged human trafficking racket.
"They employ local Hindu girls in swimming pool and gym etc. They allow Bangladeshi boys to work along with the girls and those boys get involved with the girls. They make objectionable videos of the girls and blackmail them. They take the girls to Tripura and sale them in Bangladesh," he said.