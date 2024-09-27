Guwahati: Hotel Worker Injured in Knife Attack, Accused Apprehended

The Guwahati Police has apprehended a hotel employee following a knife attack in the city's Last Gate locality on Thursday night.
According to sources, an employee of a hotel named Shiv Dham attacked a worker of another lodge named Pooja Lodge & Restaurant with a sharf knife last night. Sources also said that both individuals were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.
The employee of the Pooja Lodge identified as Munna had visited Shiv Dham Hotel for some work following which the incident occured.
The employee of Shiv Dham hotel who was responsible for the attack has been identified as Robin Biswas. The two individuals were acquiantances for a long time.
Meanwhile, Dispur Police arrived at the scene after being informed and apprehended the accused Robin Biswas.
On the other hand, the victim Munna was admitted at the GNRC Hospital for immediate medical treatment.