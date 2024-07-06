Assam: Sivasagar Teacher Dies In Student's Knife Attack Inside Classroom

Troubling reports emerging from Assam's Sivasagar claimed that an 11th-standard student attacked and killed a teacher at a coaching institute on Saturday.
The shocking scenes unfolded inside a classroom of Sai Vikash institute in Sivasagar while classes were underway. According to a student who witnessed the attack, the accused student had a knife on him with which he struck the victim leaving him wounded.
The witness student said, "He [assailant] left the institute and returned after a while in casual attire. He walked straight inside the classroom while our classes were going on. The teacher first politely asked him to leave. When he did not listen, the teacher shouted at him and asked him to get out of the class."
"Seemingly angered by the response, he [assailant] took out a knife and struck the teacher on his head and downward. We did not see where he had hidden the knife initially. Our teacher was wounded and bleeding profusely as he fell on the floor," added the student.
The victim has been identified as Rajesh Babu. He died on the way while being rushed to Dibrugarh for medical attention. Notably, the motive behind the appalling incident has not surfaced yet.
The assailant might have been under mental duress, claimed Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) secretary Uddip Jyoti Gogoi. "We do not know, what kind of pressure he was under mentally. The incident might be an outcome of immense duress. Parents and teachers must try to understand their children better," he said.