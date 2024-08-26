Guwahati: Houses of Non-Assamese Communities Vandalized by Miscreants

In a shocking incident in Guwahati's Noonmati locality, a gang of miscreants allegedly sneaked into the residence of a non-Assamese family and set it on fire, reports said.
According to sources, the group of miscreants also reportedly destroyed several houses belonging to non-Assamese residents in the area.
However, the miscreants fled the scene as soon as the Noonmati police arrived the incident spot.
Sources said that Bihari community residents of the area have reported that over a hundred individuals crossed the river from Mangaldoi’s Kuruwa and caused widespread destruction by demolishing multiple houses.