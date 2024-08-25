“Know the Land Jihad Toolkit”: CM on Assam's Shifting Demographics

“When just a few people move into a village, we can’t legally control what they eat at home, even if it includes beef or other restricted items. Over time, this leads to local tensions. For example, a widow living nearby might hear about these practices and decide she can no longer stay in the village, prompting her to ask her son to move her elsewhere. This pattern continues, and soon, changes in local practices, such as the introduction of the 'Azan' in areas traditionally known for 'Naam Kirtan', make it difficult for the original residents to remain, often forcing them to sell their land,” Sarma explained.