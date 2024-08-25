“Know the Land Jihad Toolkit”: CM on Assam's Shifting Demographics

Expressing serious concerns about the shifting demographic patterns in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the "Know the Land Jihad Toolkit" on Saturday.
During a media address in Guwahati, CM Sarma emphasized the threat posed to Assam’s indigenous population and his personal risk in tackling the issue.
"The battle I am waging against the changing demography in Assam poses a great threat to me and my family. People in the society can abuse me as much as they want, but I will not back down," the Chief Minister said.
Sarma outlined what he referred to as a pattern of demographic shifts in areas like Barpeta, Mangaldoi, and Dhubri, where communities gradually relocate due to cultural and religious practices of incoming settlers. He claimed this process forces local populations to leave their lands, citing the consumption of ‘beef meat’ as a starting point for the exodus.
“When just a few people move into a village, we can’t legally control what they eat at home, even if it includes beef or other restricted items. Over time, this leads to local tensions. For example, a widow living nearby might hear about these practices and decide she can no longer stay in the village, prompting her to ask her son to move her elsewhere. This pattern continues, and soon, changes in local practices, such as the introduction of the 'Azan' in areas traditionally known for 'Naam Kirtan', make it difficult for the original residents to remain, often forcing them to sell their land,” Sarma explained.
CM Sarma further stressed that his concerns have no connection with vote politics.
"I have tried to bring in some land laws to protect the indigenous people of the state," he noted, adding that his bold stance on the issue could pose a danger to his life.