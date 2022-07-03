Guwahati: Huge Consignment of Drugs Seized, 5 Held

In a massive operation, Kamrup police has seized huge amount of drugs worth crores of rupees. According to reports, the drugs seized by Kamrup police costs around Rs. 4crores.

Police also arrested five peddlers along with more tha 50 thousand Zava tablets that has been seized.

The arrested have been identified as Ali Ahmed, Mohammad Khan, Baharul Alam, Nazimul Miya and Jiyadul Islam.

Police seized the drugs from a hotel in Azara in the outskirts of Guwahati while it was being smuggled to Bangladesh from Manipur.

Notably, Almost 90 per cent of the drugs coming into the country from the Golden Triangle—through the bordering states of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Nagaland—transit through Assam. But in the last 10 years, Assam has also increased its consumption. Assam has three entry points for narcotics. One from Nagaland border, another from Mizoram and the third from the hill districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The main interchange point in the northeast is Guwahati, from where drugs are further transported to the entire country. After huge quantities of heroin and other drugs were seized and destroyed, the drug mafia shifted storage facilities to bordering states. We are also seeing that the drug mafia is increasingly using women to transport drugs. In a recent instance, the drugs were hidden in a baby’s diaper.