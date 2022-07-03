Assam Registers 78 Fresh Cases of COVID-19, Highest in 3 Months

Assam has reported 78 new cases of COVID-19, the highest in the last three months. With the new cases, the tally reached 7,24,926, according to the National Health Mission (NHM).

The positivity rate has increased to 7.84% on Friday as against the previous day’s 7.54%, it said.

The number of active cases has increased to 468 as against the previous day’s 425, the bulletin said on Friday. Kamrup (Metro) district reported the highest of 64 cases followed by 12 in Kamrup (Rural) district and one each in Biswanath and Goalpara.

After a lull of more than three months, there has been a surge in the number cases with 587 new cases reported since June 19.

Kamrup Metro, comprising primarily of Guwahati city, reported 444 cases alone. A total of 7,16,470 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while the recovery rate is 98.83%.