Guwahati: Husband Kills Wife, Chops Body Into 3 Parts Over Illicit Affair

A gruesome incident emerged from Guwahati's Jyotikuchi area on Saturday where a husband was accused of murdering his wife and chopping the body into three pieces.
The shocking incident was reported from Dhopoli area of the Jyotikuchi locality near Barsapara in Guwahati.
Fatasil Police in Guwahati arrested the accused husband while he was trying to dispose of the body parts, officials said.
According to the officials, the accused husband, identified as Lakshman Biswas planned to throw off the body parts on the road. However, a police patrol party spotted him and picked him up.
Officials identified the victim woman as Dipali Poddar.
The police informed that after picking him up and questioning him, the accused husband confessed to the crime. Moreover, he said that his wife was in an illicit extra-marital relationship which drove him to the point that he committed the crime.
Following the revelation, the Fatasil Police arrested the accused Biswas on counts of murder. He was processed for further action in accordance with the law.
More details are awaited.