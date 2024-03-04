Guwahati: Husband-Wife Duo Arrested for Drug Smuggling; Heroin Seized

A husband-wife duo was apprehended in Guwahati for their involvement in drug smuggling on Monday, reports said.
Based on reliable inputs regarding the transportation of contrabands by habitual drug peddlers on a bus early this morning, the city police intercepted a bus in Amingaon.
Reportedly, upon intercepting the bus bearing registration number AS15 AC 2826 on National Highway-27 in Amingaon, the Special Task Force (STF), Assam apprehended two habitual drug peddlers who were travelling by the bus.
The apprehended drug peddlers have been identified as Md. Kharshed Ali (53) and Hamida Begum (45).
The STF recovered 12 Soap Boxes containing suspected heroin weighing 139.5 Grams and two mobile phones, reports added. Further interrogation is underway.