Guwahati: STF Detains 3 With Heroin, Cash At Lakhtokia

A substantial quantity of heroin and cash was seized and three smugglers were arrested in a major bust by Assam Police's special task force (STF) in Guwahati on Wednesday.
As per reports, the operation was conducted in Guwahati's Lakhtokia area which resulted in the bust. This comes just days after two women peddlers were busted by STF Assam in Guwahati's Tokobari area.
According to the information at hand, the DIG STF received a tip-off based on which a team raided SS Path in Lakhtokia which falls under the Panbazar Police Station.
During the raid carried out at around 6 pm, 42 containers with heroin was seized. The seizure was weighed at around 59 grams. Along with that Rs 260 cash, a mobile phone, and two syringes were also seized.
Meanwhile, the officials also managed to apprehend three smugglers who were caught red-handed. Those detained were identified as Ashkar Ali of Dhubri, Sanjay Dey of Kamrup (metro), and Bikash Chetri of Tinsukia.
The STF has kept investigations on regarding the matter.