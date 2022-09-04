Guwahati: Hysteria Around Recovery Of Newborn's Skeleton At Beltola

The situation turned tense in capital city Guwahati following the recovery of a human skeleton near Beltola on Saturday.

The recovery of the skeleton last night at Sagolpara near Beltola under the Basistha police station has sent shivers down the spines of the locals, amid a rise in crime in the city.

According to reports, the skeleton was found at an abandoned place. Following the recovery of the skeleton, the local police was called in and they took the remains to the Basistha police station.

Meanwhile, the police has reportedly refrained from releasing further details about the recovery. The identity of the deceased has not been established as of yet.

Sources revealed that the skeleton found was that of a newborn.

It may be noted that the mortal remains of a newborn child had been found near the College of Veterinary Science at Khanapara in Guwahati on May 29.

The cause of death and the identity of the deceased will only be established after the autopsy is conducted.