Guwahati Identifies 366 Dangerous Sites at Risk of Landslides

The administration in Assam's Guwahati has identified staggering 366 dangerous sites across the city, raising concerns about potential landslides.
According to sources, authorities have taken proactive measures to assess the areas where landslides are likely to occur. The identified locations include Fatasil, Bhangagarh, Gotanagar, Hengrabari, Jalukbari, Lankeshwar, Kahilipara, Kala Pahar, Kharghuli, Koinadhara, Maligaon, Navagraha, Narakasura, Narengi, and Noonmati.
With the monsoon season approaching, the administration is prioritizing the safety of residents and has urged them to remain vigilant. Precautionary steps such as monitoring slope stability, implementing necessary drainage systems, and conducting regular inspections are being taken to mitigate potential risks.
The Himalayan state of Sikkim has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the last few days. As a result of this, landslides have occurred in the state washing away several important roads.
The road connecting Singtam - Dikchu - Rangran - Mangan - Chungthang was washed away after heavy downpour on Thursday.
At around 6:15 pm, both sides of Rangarang were blocked due to landslides. Right after this, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Project Swastik sent its brave Karamyogis along with their heavy earthmoving equipment immediately on sites to clear the blocked road. After continuous efforts of these Karamyogis, the road was cleared and opened for the traffic at around 10 pm.