Flash Floods & Landslides Wreak Havoc in Sikkim, BRO Engaged in Rescue Ops

The BRO Karamyogis have opened the entire road in record time, working throughout the night and all through the day in inclement weather.

While the efforts of the BRO has been commendable and as always, they would continue to keep the roads of Sikkim and North Bengal open, all tourists and locals are advised to avoid the routes of recurrent landslides during heavy rainfall times and are requested not to lineup on road blocks to prevent any injury to personnel and damage to vehicle due to sudden landslides or flash floods.