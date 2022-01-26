Guwahati: IIT-G Student Found Dead In His Hostel Room

In a shocking incident, a student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, was found dead in his hostel room on Wednesday.

The student, a boarder of Kapili hostel of IIT Guwahati, situated in the Amingaon area, has been identified as Prashant Kumar Arukha.

He was found lying dead on his bed in his hostel room. Coming from the state of Odisha, he was a PHD student of human resources and social sciences department.

Arukha had reportedly not opened the door of his room for two days, taking notice of which, the institute’s security personnel barged into his room to find him lying dead on his bed.

Meanwhile, Amingaon Police arrived at the institute and started an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of death. The discovery has sent shockwaves among the students of the premier institute.

