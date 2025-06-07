Guwahati: Illegal Beef Cutting on Eid Sparks Tension in Fancy Bazar, Two Held

Tension erupted in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar area on Eid after police recovered over one quintal of illegally slaughtered beef from a building in Pakhi Market, reportedly owned by one Arshad Hussain. The incident has sparked outrage among local residents, particularly from the Hindu and Marwari communities.

Acting on a complaint filed by Ward No. 16 councillor Pramod Swami of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), police from Fancy Bazar and Panbazar stations conducted a swift operation late at night. During the raid, two individuals were apprehended while cutting beef on the third floor of Arshad Hussain’s multistorey building. The illegal activity was taking place in two separate rooms within the premises.

Police seized more than a quintal of beef from the spot, disrupting what appeared to be a planned distribution of the meat. Eyewitnesses allege that cattle were transported to the upper floor in full public view before being slaughtered, a move that has drawn severe criticism for flouting government directives and hurting public sentiments.

The incident occurred amidst the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations, heightening communal sensitivities in the densely populated commercial area. Residents have expressed deep concern over the violation of both legal and cultural norms, especially in a locality that houses a significant population of non-beef-consuming communities.

The concerned authorities have assured that strict legal action will be taken against those involved to prevent such incidents in the future and maintain peace in the area.

