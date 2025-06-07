Mob Violence Shakes Singimari Ahead of Eid Festivities

A violent assault occurred in Singimari village, under Bagribari police station in Purbatjhora, Kokrajhar district, just before the sacred Eid festival.

According to reports, a group of about 20 people, led by Mafiz Ullah Sheikh and Zakir Hussain, armed with iron rods and sticks, forcibly entered the home of a young man named Rahimul Haque. They broke doors and launched a severe attack, injuring Rahimul and even harming his one-month-old infant.

A family member stated that the conflict began after Rahimul reportedly said something to a girl connected to Mafiz Ullah Sheikh and Zakir Hussain. The girl had threatened legal action, but shortly afterwards, the group arrived and violently attacked the family. The infant was injured by broken glass during the assault. The family has urged the police to ensure justice is served for this brutal attack.

Rahimul Haque was rushed to Bagribari Model Hospital with serious injuries. Due to a head injury, he was later referred to Dhubri Medical College Hospital for specialised treatment.

The Bagribari police have reached the scene and are actively investigating the incident.

