Assam: Eviction Drive Conducted Against Illegal Brick Kilns in Kamrup

The Kamrup district administration conducted an eviction drive in the Nagarbera locality and demolished illegal brick kilns illegally constructed in the area, reports said.
According to reports, in the eviction drive that was carried out on Friday, as many as eight brick kilns were demolished in the Kalubari area.
As per sources, the officials of the Kamrup district administration said that they received complaints from the public regarding the illegal brick kilns established in the area. Right after that, the eviction was conducted today. Earlier, notices were served to the illegal brick kilns.
The district administration of Assam's Goalpara district also conducted eviction drives against illegal brick kilns in the Rangjuli area. Based on the reports, a group from the Goalpara district authority dismantled around 20 brick kilns situated in the Rangjuli region.