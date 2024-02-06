Guwahati: Illicit Affair Behind Pune Man's Murder at Radisson Blu; Kolkata Couple Caught

“At one point of time, Anjali cut off all relationship with the victim. The victim became aggressive and started contacting Anjali’s family members and boyfriend Bikash to try to force her to marry him. The victim also shared his and Anjali’s intimate photographs with Bikash Shaw, who is Anjali’s boyfriend. When Anjali Shaw could not bear the regular torture any longer, she along with her boyfriend hatched a plan to meet Sandeep at a hotel and then snatch his phones so that the blackmailing would stop. They decided that Anjali would plan a meeting with Sandeep at Kolkata and then Vikash would also join them and together they would overpower him and take away his phones. They also planned on sedating Sandeep to carry out this plan and accordingly Anjali brought anti-depressant/sleeping pills and bhang infused laddoos to feed to Sandeep. The accused also got five pieces of ropes prepared with gamocha cloths to tie the victim once he is over-powered,” added the police commissioner.