Pune Man Allegedly Murdered in Guwahati Five-Star Hotel; Kolkata Couple Arrested

A high-profile murder case unfolded in Guwahati after a man from Pune, Maharashtra, was allegedly murdered inside a Radisson Blu hotel room on Monday night.
The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Suresh Kamble.
Based on CCTV footage from the hotel, the Guwahati police caught two suspects, one of them was female. They were reportedly apprehended in the Azara area while attempting to flee the scene.
Preliminary police investigations revealed that one Vikas Kumar Shaw and Anjali Shaw, a couple from Kolkata, West Bengal, traveled to the city with the aim of killing the man who could have been the woman's ex-boyfriend.
Both suspects are currently being probed at the Maligaon Police Station in Guwahati.
Meanwhile, the city police have announced a media briefing on the Radisson Blu murder case at 2.30 p.m. today in the Conference Hall of the CP office. Stay tuned for developments.